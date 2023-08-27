Young Bucks Weigh In On Trying to Top Their Past Matches With FTR At All In

The Young Bucks will battle FTR today at AEW All In in a rubber match for the World Tag Team Titles, and they’re looking forward to trying to top their past encounters. Matt and Nick Jackson weighed in on the stakes of the match and more with Sports Illustrated ahead of the match, and the highlights are below:

Matt on the stakes of the match: “The stakes really couldn’t be any higher. We’re tied at one win a piece, we’ve had two matches prior that are critically acclaimed, and now to complete the trilogy, we’re performing in front of the largest paid audience in history for a wrestling show.”

Matt on if they can top their past two matches: “I love a challenge. I’m most excited for the opportunity to feel what it’s like to perform at an event of such magnitude. It might be the culmination of everything we’ve ever worked for, and how I complete every future story I tell to my future grandkids about where my career climaxed.”

Nick on the importance of the match: “This is exactly what we envisioned for the tag team division in AEW. Having generational talent and having them be able to hold the division at the highest standard and of course we’re competitive and we see that and it drives us to be better.”