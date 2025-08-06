– During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of The Undisputed, AEW stars The Young Bucks talked about their current storyline, where The Bucks have been stripped of their EVP roles and authority in AEW. Below are some highlights:

Matt Jackson on how the fans reacted to an early false finish at All In Texas: “There was an early false finish that most of the audience completely bit on. I remember thinking, ‘Oh, you just wait and see what else we’ve got in store here.’ That’s when I knew we were having a special one.”

Nick Jackson on their match at All In Texas: “After twenty-one years of wrestling, most nights now I don’t get very anxious–but All In was different. I was nervous all day. I think that event gets to me more than others because it’s our event. We take pride in it, and I want to give my best performance possible every time for that event. My nerves stopped as soon as we made our entrance. Riding on the boat and waving to the crowd of nearly 30,000 people while a lot of them were cheering for us really calmed me down. I knew we were having one of my favorite matches ever when the four of us finally had a chance to breathe a little because we had just done a flurry of offense and the crowd gave it a standing ovation. From there I knew we were golden.”

Nick Jackson on The Young Bucks’ willingness to make fun of themselves: “We love to make fun of ourselves. If you can’t be the butt of a joke in this business sometimes, you probably picked a bad profession. We also like to reinvent our character work and that’s exactly what this has given us. We’ve learned from guys like [Chris] Jericho who always changed with the times, and we take pride in it.”

Matt Jackson on his family saying how embarrassed they are for him: “My mother-in-law and kids specifically, when they tell me how embarrassed they are for me, I can’t help but laugh when I tell them that this was our idea. We’re born to play these types of roles. Many wrestlers in the business prefer not to take on these types of stories, which immediately makes us more interested in doing them. I think there’s a charm in being self-deprecating. There’s also a skill in being funny but still being able to go in the ring at the same time. Kurt Angle is a great example of that. I think it makes you more of an all-around entertaining wrestler.”

The Young Bucks recently managed to bounce back with a win on last week’s AEW Dynamite. They beat The Outrunners in the quaterfinals of an AEW World Tag Team Title tournament. They will face Brody King and Bandido in the next round of the tournament, which takes place later tonight on AEW Dynamite at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. The show airs live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. It will also be simulcast on HBO Max.