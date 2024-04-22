Young Bucks Win World Tag Team Titles At AEW Dynasty With Jack Perry’s Help

The Young Bucks are once again the AEW World Tag Team Champions, beating FTR with a returning Jack Perry’s aid at AEW Dynasty. Nicholas and Matthew Jackson beat Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood in a ladder match at the PPV after Perry rushed the ring in a mask and hoody, shoving the ladder over and dumping FTR. As security swarmed Perry and unmasked him, Nicholas climbed the ladder and retrieved the titles to win the match.

Perry has been off AEW TV since his altercation with CM Punk backstage at All In, after which he was suspended. He has been working in NJPW where he adopted a heel “scapegoat” persona.

The Bucks are now three-time World Tag Team Champions, winning the vacant titles. Sting and Darby Allin vacated the titles after Sting retired at AEW Revolution.

