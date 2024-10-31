wrestling / News
Young Bucks Say They’re Working From Home After Tag Title Loss On AEW Dynamite
The Young Bucks are implementing a work from home policy for themselves after they lost the World Tag Team Titles on AEW Dynamite. As reported, Private Party defeated the Bucks for the titles on this week’s show. After the match, the group went to the back and packed up their locker room to head out.
When Christopher Daniels confronted the two EVPs, they said that AEW is too chaotic as it stands and they’ll be working from home. You can see the clips below.
What are the Young Bucks doing?!
Watch Fright Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@alexmarvez | @youngbucks | @boy_myth_legend | @GarciaWrestling pic.twitter.com/yw0OApQSkJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 31, 2024
Young Bucks leave their friend behind to a den of wolves
Fright Night #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/g8uFsMKIeE
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 31, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Some Independent Wrestlers Reportedly Already Under WWE ID-Related Contracts
- More Details on Vince McMahon’s New Entertainment Venture, Reactions Within WWE
- Ted DiBiase On Who His Dream Final Opponent Would Have Been
- Mick Foley Says He Will Stay Friends With Undertaker Despite Their Political Differences