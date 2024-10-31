Young Bucks Say They’re Working From Home After Tag Title Loss On AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks are implementing a work from home policy for themselves after they lost the World Tag Team Titles on AEW Dynamite. As reported, Private Party defeated the Bucks for the titles on this week’s show. After the match, the group went to the back and packed up their locker room to head out.

When Christopher Daniels confronted the two EVPs, they said that AEW is too chaotic as it stands and they’ll be working from home. You can see the clips below.