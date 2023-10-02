wrestling / News

Young Bucks Win World Tag Team Title Shot In AEW WrestleDream Four-Way Match

October 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW WrestleDream Young Bucks Image Credit: AEW

The Young Bucks have an AEW World Tag Team Championship shot after winning a #1 contender’s match at AEW WrestleDream. Matt and Nick Jackson defeated The Lucha Bros, The Gunns, and Hook & Orange Cassidy on Sunday’s PPV to earn the title shot. Penta El Zero M took the pinfall in the match after Rey Fenix was taken away due to an apparent injury earlier in the bout.

You can see highlights from the match below. Our live coverage of WrestleDream is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW WrestleDream, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading