More Details on The Young Bucks Taking Shots At WWE Following ROH Global Wars Main Event

PWInsider has more details on The Young Bucks taking shots at WWE following last night’s ROH Global Wars main event (our earlier post on the story has additional details). The Young Bucks shouted out Jimmy Jacobs, who was recently fired by WWE for posting a picture with the Bullet Club on his social media, and called him the Zombie Princess. They noted that things have been a whirlwind since their “invasion” of RAW, quoting Braveheart and saying no one can take their freedom. They then said they’d be home on Christmas with their families, a shot at WWE running a live TV taping on Christmas night.

Adam Page had his iPhone out recording the promo, so don’t be surprised to see it on the Being the Elite YouTube series.