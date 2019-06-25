wrestling / News
Young Fan Mentions CM Punk During Interactive Commercial Break Segment on Raw
– During last night’s Raw, interviewer Sarah Schreiber took part in more interactive fan segments during the commercial breaks. A fan on Twitter noted during the show how Schreiber asked a young fan which wrestler goes by the “Best in the World” nickname. It was part of a contest where he had to answer wrestler nicknames. WWE probably expected that the fan would answer Shane McMahon for “Best in the World.” Instead, he answered “CM Punk” during the interactive fan contest.
You can check out an image of the live segment that was posted on Twitter below. Unfortunately for fans of CM Punk, based on his recent statements, he has no plans of returning to pro wrestling, either through WWE or AEW.
Highlight of the night. During RAW commercial break, kid contest of wrestler nicknames. His 4th question? "Best in the World." his answer? @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/lq1pIXbfeP
— David Duggan (@DaddyDuggan) June 25, 2019
