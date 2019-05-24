wrestling / News
WWE News: Young Fans Do Superstar Impressions at Raw, Stock Closes Down
May 24, 2019
– WWE posted a new video of fans being part of a Superstar impersonations contest during a Raw commercial break this week. You can see the video below, which saw Sarah Schreiber emceeing and a Lacey Evans impression winning:
– WWE’s stock closed at $75.87 on Friday, down $0.77 (1.0%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.37%.
