Young Rock Christmas Special Draws Over 3 Million Viewers

December 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Young Rock - Season 2

Last night’s Christmas special for Young Rock on NBC drew an audience of 3.064 million viewers, per Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.51 rating in the P18-49 key demo.

The show will debut its second season later next March.

