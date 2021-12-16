wrestling / News
Young Rock Christmas Special Draws Over 3 Million Viewers
December 16, 2021 | Posted by
– Last night’s Christmas special for Young Rock on NBC drew an audience of 3.064 million viewers, per Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.51 rating in the P18-49 key demo.
The show will debut its second season later next March.
