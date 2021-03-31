wrestling / News

Young Rock Drops in Numbers Again for Episode 6

March 31, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mathew Willig Young Rock Andre the Giant

– Per Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode 1.06 of Young Rock drew an overnight audience of 2.523 million viewers on NBC. The show dropped in viewership again from last week’s episode, which drew an overnight audience 2.872 million viewers. The show dropped in ratings as well, finishing with a 0.5 rating in the P8-149 key demo. That’s down from last week’s rating of 0.6.

