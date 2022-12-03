wrestling / News
Young Rock Rises In Viewership, Rating Steady
December 3, 2022 | Posted by
Spoiler TV reports that last night’s episode of Young Rock was up in viewership from the week before, but it was still the second-lowest viewership of the series. The show had 1.392 million viewers, up from last week’s 1.36 million.
The rating was 0.3, which is consistent with previous weeks.
