Young Rock Rises In Viewership, Rating Steady

December 3, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Young Rock - Season 2 Image Credit: Hiram Garcia/NBC

Spoiler TV reports that last night’s episode of Young Rock was up in viewership from the week before, but it was still the second-lowest viewership of the series. The show had 1.392 million viewers, up from last week’s 1.36 million.

The rating was 0.3, which is consistent with previous weeks.

Young Rock, Joseph Lee

