Young Rock Season 3 Premiere Draws Lowest Viewership of Series

November 5, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Young Rock - Season 3 Image Credit: Katherine Bomboy/NBC

Young Rock moved to Fridays for its third season and as a result it had its lowest viewership ever. Spoiler TV reports that the third season premiere had 1.795 million viewers.

The show also drew a 0.2 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

