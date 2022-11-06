wrestling / News
Young Rock Season 3 Premiere Draws Lowest Viewership of Series
November 5, 2022 | Posted by
Young Rock moved to Fridays for its third season and as a result it had its lowest viewership ever. Spoiler TV reports that the third season premiere had 1.795 million viewers.
The show also drew a 0.2 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.
