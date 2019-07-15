wrestling / News
Various News: Youtube Hits EVOLVE With WWE Copyright Claim, Story On Rocky Johnson Autobiography, Naomi and Bayley Set For Autograph Signings
July 15, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that WWE hit EVOLVE with a copyright claim on Youtube on their own recap of the tenth anniversary show, but later removed it. It should be noted that the process is automatic in some cases.
– CBC has a story about the upcoming Rocky Johnson autobiography.
– Naomi will be signing autographs next Monday at the Cricket Wireless in Tampa, Florida at 11 AM. The following Tuesday, July 23, Bayley will sign at the Cricket Wireless store in Miramar, Florida at 11 AM.
