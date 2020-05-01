Various News: YouTube Numbers For Recent AAA and NWA Shows, Santino Bros Wrestling School Temporarily Closes

– Some YouTube numbers are in for recent AAA and NWA streaming shows. According to the WON, AAA’s Lucha Capital is the most-watched non-WWE show right now in terms of views with 258,000 and 264,000 views for the first two shows. That’s more than the 200th episode of Being the Elite, which has 243,000 views, or AEW Dark’s last two shows at 217,000 and 232,000.

Meanwhile, this week’s NWA episode featuring Kamille’s first match had 85,000 viewers while the Crockett Cup 2019 replay had 61,000 views. All of this pales compared to WWE, of course; the Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre contract signing from Raw has 1.1 million views thus far.

– The Santino Brothers wrestling school has announced that they have been forced to temporarily close down due to COVID-19. The announcement was made on Tuesday, as you can see below. Ronda Rousey, Jessamyn Duke, Jake Atlas, Brody King, Douglas James, Big Swole and more have trained at the school.