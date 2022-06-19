YouTuber Dad Discusses How His AEW Dark Appearance Came About

– During a recent interview with Fightful’s The Spotlight, content creator Dad (aka Nathan Barnatt) discussed his appearance on the May 28 edition of AEW Dark. Below are some highlights:

Dad on his AEW Dark appearance: “I was there just hanging out with John and then John ran the idea by Tony about me coming in the ring and dancing at the end to celebrate and Tony is like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ Tony saw a video of me and I’m like, ‘My God, no one is going to know what the heck is going on, it’s going to be so confusing for the wrestling fans that don’t know me.’ A couple of people knew who I was, but it did not register on camera. It was when we were walking about the ramp, people were like, ‘Dad! You’re the Quantum Father!'”

On what the experience was like: “That was crazy, I got in the ring with John, danced around on Dark, and after the upload cuts, what you don’t see is we’re walking up the ramp and I met Tony Khan, who closes the show at the end of the night, I shook his hand and he goes, ‘Dad Bot, very nice, nice to meet you.’ ‘Oh my God, I’m at the top of the ramp with Tony Khan.’ He gives the mic to John and he says, ‘This is Dad Bot, fastest TKO in YouTube boxing history, 22 seconds,’ and everyone cheered. Tony said, ‘congratulations Dad Bot.’ It was amazing, a great moment for me and my life, just standing on top of the AEW ramp and even in the ring.”

His past wrestling training: “I know all about the wrestling world and know what it can be like for another person on the indies who is like, ‘Oh, who is this dude coming in and gets to go on the ramp.’ I don’t ever want to offend anyone or make anyone feel like I’m stepping on toes. I try to be very respectful in the wrestling world because it’s not my world, but John is like, ‘No, this is your world. You’ve been doing this for 12 years.’ ‘Okay, I guess so.’ I did train with Rikishi, so I have done training and have been around for a while. It was amazing and I loved it.”

Dad’s appearance on AEW Dark happens at about 49 minutes into the video below: