YouTuber Joe Weller Says He’d Love To Do Pro Wrestling, Thinks He’d Be a Good Heel

YouTube star Joe Weller says that he would be interested in getting into professional wrestling and has considered doing some independent wrestling work. Weller is a popular creator on YouTube with over 5.3 million followers, and he recently appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast where he was asked by the former WWE United States Champion why he hasn’t gotten involved with pro wrestling.

“I would love to,” Weller said (per Fightful). “I genuinely would love to. I had the thought of doing the indie circuit and doing it the respected way, and documenting that. Then, hopefully one day, WWE are like, ‘F**king hell, you’re killing it on the indie scene. Let’s get you in.'”

Weller concluded, “I’d love to. I think I’d be a good heel.”

Weller was part of the Sidemen Charity Football match last week and during the game — which featured Paul, IShowSpeed, MrBeast, and Kai Cenat among other streamers — Weller scored a goal which led to Paul suplexing him on the field for a thee-count in celebration.

Weller noted that he’ll be at WWE’s shows in London this month to watch the action.