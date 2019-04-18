Yuji Nagata To Make ROH Debut During War of the Worlds Tour

Ring of Honor has announced that Yuji Nagata will make his ROH debut during the upcoming War of the Worlds tour with NJPW. Here is a press release:

YUJI NAGATA MAKES HIS ROH DEBUT ON THE WAR OF THE WORLDS TOUR

The partnership between Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling has never been stronger following the historic G1 Supercard in front of a sold-out Madison Square Garden! The fallout from G1 Supercard will be on full display when ROH and NJPW partner once again to deliver the 2019 War of the Worlds Tour! A staple since 2014, the tour is in its sixth year and will feature dream matches, title matches, and first-time matches you cannot see anywhere else with the stars of ROH and NJPW!

The first talent named for the 2019 War of the Worlds Tour is a New Japan legend, former two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion Yuji Nagata!

Nagata is a man who has accomplished it all in New Japan and is familiar to United States audiences from his early career success in WCW. After learning a mixed martial arts style through New Japan’s battles with UWFi, Nagata applied that style in his bouts in the US against Ultimo Dragon. From there, Nagata became one of the most accomplished wrestlers in New Japan history, engaging in classic bouts with Keiji Mutoh, also known as The Great Muta, and Masa Chono.

In recent years, the living legend has seen a career resurgence, winning the NEVER Openweight Championship in 2016 and competing in his final G1 Climax Tournament in 2017, a tournament he won in 2001. His streak of competing in every grueling G1 Climax Tournament ended in 2017, putting an exclamation mark on his legacy in New Japan.

The War of the Worlds Tour marks Nagata’s official ROH debut and you do not want to miss your chance to see the legend compete!

War of the Worlds Buffalo, Toronto, and Grand Rapids will be streaming LIVE for all HonorClub members while Chicago will be taped for television broadcast but there is nothing like seeing the stars of ROH and New Japan LIVE! Tickets are on sale now to see the War of the Worlds Tour when it comes to a town near you!