Yuji Nagata vs. Jacob Fatu Set For MLW SuperFight 2024

MLW has added Yuji Nagata vs. Jacob Fatu to the lineup for SuperFight 2024. The company announced the first-time match for their February 3rd show, which takes place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

You can see the announcement below:

Yuji Nagata vs. Jacob Fat for first time ever at SuperFight Feb 3 in Philly

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) in conjunction with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (“NJPW”) today announced Yuji Nagata vs. Jacob Fatu at MLW SuperFight live and exclusively on TrillerTV+ Saturday, February 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

In an unprecedented collaboration between MLW and NJPW, legendary Japanese wrestler Yuji Nagata will step into the MLW ring to face the formidable Fatu in a blockbuster inter-promotional fight.

Hailing from Chiba, Japan, Yuji Nagata, nicknamed “Blue Justice,” brings an illustrious career to the MLW stage. A stalwart in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Nagata has etched his name in the annals of wrestling history. Boasting an impressive array of titles and accolades, including multiple IWGP Heavyweight Championships, winning the 2001 G1 Climax, and two IWGP Tag Team Championships, Nagata has been a force to be reckoned with in the squared circle for decades.

One of the highlights of Nagata’s career includes record-breaking performances at the Tokyo Egg Dome, where “Mr. IWGP” not only drew massive crowds but also set the standard for excellence in New Japan.

Fans can expect a masterclass in professional wrestling when Nagata brings his unparalleled fight to MLW. Known for his hard-hitting style and technical prowess in the ring, Nagata has a reputation for employing submission holds, including Nagata Locks I-IV, to wear down and ultimately defeat his opponents.

“The upcoming SuperFight bout between Nagata and Fatu is a testament to the growing collaboration between Major League Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling and wish to thank Mr. Hiroshi Tanahashi and Rocky Romero,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “This inter-promotional bout promises to deliver a unique blend of styles, bringing together the best of both wrestling worlds and giving fans something special you won’t see anywhere else.”

On one side of the ring, we have Jacob Fatu, known for his relentless brawling style and unorthodox arsenal.

Since 2019, Jacob Fatu has been a force of destruction in MLW. From his time as the kingpin of CONTRA to an extraordinary reign as the MLW World Heavyweight Champion (2019 – 2021), Fatu is perhaps the gold standard in MLW.

Blending carnage with finesse, Fatu’s reputation proceeds him. Expect Fatu to attempt to dictate the pace of the match in this fascinating match-up. It’s a collision of styles that is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats.