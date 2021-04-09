wrestling / News
Yuji Nagata vs. Jon Moxley Likely Being Taped Soon
April 9, 2021 | Posted by
As we previously reported, IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley challenged Yuji Nagata to a match with his title on the line. However, since Moxley is in America and can’t miss any AEW time, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Nagata is likely being flown to the United States to work the match. There is still a travel quarantine in effect in Japan, so if Moxley went there, he’d have to quarantine for two weeks after arriving.
It was noted that the match is likely being taped now or soon, as Nagata has the next month off from NJPW shows. This would allow him enough time to travel over to the US, work the match and quarantine before going home.
More Trending Stories
- Andrade Reportedly Receiving WrestleMania Weekend Appearance Offers Outside of WWE
- Tony Khan Addresses AEW Running First House Show on Same Week as WrestleMania 37
- Charlotte Flair Shares Pictures From New Revealing Photoshoot
- Arn Anderson On Triple H vs. Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 32, Vince McMahon Insisting On Reigns Playing Babyface Role