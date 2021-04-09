Yuji Nagata vs. Jon Moxley Likely Being Taped Soon

As we previously reported, IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley challenged Yuji Nagata to a match with his title on the line. However, since Moxley is in America and can’t miss any AEW time, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Nagata is likely being flown to the United States to work the match. There is still a travel quarantine in effect in Japan, so if Moxley went there, he’d have to quarantine for two weeks after arriving.

It was noted that the match is likely being taped now or soon, as Nagata has the next month off from NJPW shows. This would allow him enough time to travel over to the US, work the match and quarantine before going home.