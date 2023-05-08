Yuka Sakazaki Graduates From TJPW, Will Now Be Based In The US

Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling has announced that Yuka Sakazaki has graduated from the company and will then be based in the United States. Her final show with the company will be on December 1 at Korakuen Hall.

Yuka Sakazaki @YukaSakazaki will be graduating from TJPW.

Her final show with TJPW will be on December 1, 2023 at Korakuen Hall.

From 2024, she will continue to wrestle while being based in the United States.#tjpw

— TJPW 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) May 8, 2023