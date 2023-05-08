wrestling / News

Yuka Sakazaki Graduates From TJPW, Will Now Be Based In The US

May 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Yuka Sakazaki AEW Image Credit: AEW

Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling has announced that Yuka Sakazaki has graduated from the company and will then be based in the United States. Her final show with the company will be on December 1 at Korakuen Hall.

