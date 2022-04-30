Yuka Sakazaki Requested for Upcoming AEW Shows in May

– According to a statement by Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, AEW has requested Yuka Sakazaki to work some upcoming events for the month of May. As a result, Sakazaki will not be appearing for her originally scheduled TJP appearance on May 5. You can read the statement below (via Google Translate):

Yuka Sakazaki will miss the merchandise sales event held at Ryogoku KFC Hall on May 3 and Edion Arena Osaka 2nd Stadium on May 5.

In this week, AEW requested Sakazaki to participate in next week’s game. We communicated the domestic schedule and discussed the timing of going to the United States, but this time, we decided to participate in AEW in a hurry.

We deeply apologize for the inconvenience caused to fans who were looking forward to Sakazaki’s merchandise event and the game in Osaka. I’m very sorry.

If you are a fan of pre-purchasing portraits and check tickets on May 3rd and 5th, we will refund the price in cash on the day.

Also, regarding the match cards for the Osaka tournament, if Sakazaki succeeds in defending the Princess Tag Championship at the Korakuen Hall tournament on May 3, another player will participate in the announced 8-person tag match, and it will be officially announced after the end of the Korakuen Hall tournament. It will be.

We apologize again for Sakazaki’s sudden absence and thank you for your understanding.