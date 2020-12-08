Yusuke Okada Exiting AJPW at End of Month

– According to an announcement from All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW), wrestler Yusuke Okada is going to be leaving the promotion after his contract expires on December 31. His last match with the promotion is currently scheduled for December 13 at Korakuen Hall.

The decision was reached after Okada met with AJPW President Takeki Fukuda Okada is expected to become an active freelancer in 2021. He first joined the promotion in January 2017.