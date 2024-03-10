AJPW Announces Yutaka Yoshie Has Passed Away

Yutaka Yoshie, a veteran who had runs in NJPW, Pro Wrestling Noah, AJPW and more, has passed away. AJPW announced (per PWInsider that Yoshie passed away on Sunday following a match. PWInsider reports that Yoshie fell ill during the match and was rushed to the hospital and that AJPW was told by his family that he had passed. He was 50 years old.

A statement by AJPW (translated from Japanese) reads:

Notice of the passing of Yutaka Yoshie Yutaka Yoshie, who was participating in the Takasaki tournament held today, passed away on March 10, 2024. After Yutaka Yoshie returned to the waiting room after the game, his condition suddenly deteriorated and he was rushed to a hospital in Takasaki City, but he never returned home. We would like to remember Yutaka Yoshie’s achievements during his lifetime and pray for his soul to rest in peace. All Japan Pro Wrestling

Yoshie debuted in 1994 after training at the New Japan Dojo. He worked for NJPW through 2006 and was part of Yuji Nagata’s Fighting Club G-EGGS stable. He had a run with Hiroshi Tanahashi as the IWGP World Tag Team Champions for six months in late 2003.

After leaving NJPW, Yoshie worked as an independent talent and had runs in ZERO-ONE, Toryumon, NOAH, AJPW and more.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Yoshie.