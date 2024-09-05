Yuya Uemura Suffers Torn Triceps, Will Be Out Six Months

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Yuya Uemura is set to be out of action for six months after recently suffering a torn triceps. His last match was in the G1 Climax 34 tournament on August 10, in a match with Yota Tsuji.

On August 10 in Sendai, Yuya Uemura sustained an injury to his arm during his match with Yota Tsuji. Though he went on to win the match, Uemura was forced to withdraw from the G1 and has not been active since.

Medical evaluation of the injury returned the diagnosis of a torn triceps. The injury will require six months to fully recover.

Uemura wanted to deliver the following message to fans about his recovery:

‘I want to wrestle so badly right now, but I have some way to go in my daily life let alone in the ring. What I want is to fire up all of Japan with pro-wrestling, and to be the strongest there is. That will take some time, but I’m going to do what it takes to heal up and get there.

I’ll be doing all I can over this time to rest up and be even hotter when I come back. The Heat Storm will fire up your heart!’

New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing Uemura all the best for a full recovery.