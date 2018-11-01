Z.W.I: Sami Callihan’s Sadistic Shot

From the instant that Sami Callihan became the first man to pin Brian Cage in Impact Wrestling, you could see his entire world change. For the first time in a while, it seemed like not only had he found someone that he could make miserable, but this might actually be someone that he could conquer as well. That made him a very happy man.

See, when the year started with Callihan driving his baseball bat directly into the face of Eddie Edwards, he figured this would be an easy kill. A high profile kill, sure, but one that would fold immediately under the overwhelming pressure and fury that Callihan is known for. Edwards, while full of heart and desire, and obviously willing to throw down, was not the same caliber of maniac as Callihan. At least, that’s what Sami thought.

What he learned, however, was that deep inside of Eddie lived an absolute psycho. Inside Eddie Edwards burned all types of hatred and anger, but it was also curbed by his desire to be liked, to have friends, and to be successful. When Callihan nearly took it all away with his bat, and when he menaced Eddie’s wife, that was enough to send Edwards off the deep end. He continually mauled Callihan whenever he could get the chance.

In the end, Sami was fortunate that Edwards would turn his attention towards Tommy Dreamer, and then Austin Aries, leaving Callihan to go mess with Pentagon and Fenix instead.

Pentagon was fresh off his reign as the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion, and Sami knew that it would be the right time to strike. To this columnist, it seemed like the safer move would be to attack Fenix, but Sami was livid after losing his war with Eddie (at least the in-ring portion. Edwards certainly was never the same after that war, either), and wanted to show the world that he’s not the type of guy that hides in the shadows and licks his wounds.

So he went after the very personification of evil. He went after the man that terrorized the vaunted Lucha Underground Temple for years, unafraid of anyone who stood across the ring. Sami knew that if he could destroy Pentagon, he’d quickly erase the memories of his feud with Eddie. He’d show these fans that he’s more than a loud mouth and a love of violence. He would show that he’s capable, that he’s of championship caliber.

Even backed by oVe, however, Callihan kept coming up short against the Lucha Brothers. Pentagon was even greater than advertised, and while Fenix is the flashier of the two, he has the same bloodlust when it’s time to really throw down. They’re two of the very best on the planet, and things just weren’t going his way. He’d win the battles – sneak attacks after matches, backstage beatings, things of that nature – only to turn around and lose every meaningful encounter.

Hell, the man lost his hair. The hair that been with him through every single one of the battles that had got him to Impact in the first place.

It was an intensely violent match, and Callihan truly had nothing to be ashamed of in the loss. But he didn’t feel that way. He felt the shame of losing his prized locks. He felt the shame of once again coming up short in the biggest of moments. Eradicating Pentagon would have him set as a made man. Coming up short relegated him back to being just another guy.

He couldn’t let it go. For the next few months, the oVe trio would continue attacking the Lucha Brothers, with Brian Cage adding himself to the mix after the three made contact with him while running down the ramp to once again attack Pentagon and Fenix.

It was at this point that things seemed at their worst. If Sami and the Crists were having trouble with Pentagon and Fenix, how in the hell were they going to be able to get by the two… and Brian Cage?!

Many of us, heading into Bound for Glory, felt as though oVe were finally trapped. Sure, the match was an oVe Rules match, but that just allowed their opponents the same freedom to do whatever they wanted. And frankly, Brian Cage, Fenix, and Pentagon are not the type of wrestlers that you want to give free reign on their brutality. We knew that this would be the final comeuppance for Sami, Jake, and Dave.

The funny this is, Sami knew that we thought that way. In fact, that appears to have been his plan all along. Loss after loss after loss dulled our senses to what he can do. Fans and other wrestlers began to underestimate just what he was capable of accomplishing. People began to let their guards down. You can bet that, with the addition of Brian Cage, the Lucha Brothers let their guard down.

Once the guards were down, Sami was ready to shock the world. Another brutal encounter that saw all six men throw absolutely everything at each other in the name of maiming for victory, the oVe Rules match did not disappoint.

The strategy seemed so simple once it was executed, that many felt dumb for not considering it: separate Cage, do constant, big-time damage to Pentagon and Fenix, and when they were taken out, an all-out, 3-on-1 blitz would fall upon Cage. It wasn’t a guarantee, but it was their best damn chance at victory. If Cage could withstand their entire offensive catalog, then maybe he really is the machine that he claims to be.

For a while, oVe stuck to the plan, but it was very, very difficult to keep. But there was one extra element to Callihan’s plan, one that he didn’t even share with the Crists. He knew that eventually, the massive ego of Cage would show itself. When it did – and make no mistake, it absolutely would – that would be the moment that oVe would have to jump.

And, as he assumed, that moment came. With Pentagon and Fenix down and out, the three had Cage in the ring. They pelted him with kick after kick after kick after kick… the All-Seeing Eye… and Cage still wouldn’t retreat. His ego wouldn’t allow him to find some safe ground, if only for a minute, to regroup and get his mind right. His refusal to leave left him as easy pickings for the piledriver of Sami, which notched the big win.

Since then, Sami’s been feeling pretty good. He now knows he can pin Brian Cage. Brian Cage isn’t invincible. He isn’t unbeatable. He is, however, super angry and looking for some revenge and redemption. Many look to rattle an enemy before battle, hoping that the emotions cloud the clear-thinking needed to make the right decisions in the middle of a match. Sami appears to be banking on this strategy himself. He knows he can’t match Cage’s power. If everything’s equal, he probably loses more than he wins against Mr. GMSI.

Right now, though, everything is not equal. Sami has the advantage. He has the pinfall victory. Brian Cage is the one, this time, scrambling to save his reputation with desperate attacks. It’s Brian Cage that knows he has to get his place in line back.

Through it all, the X Division Championship sits there, knowing it could find itself wrapped around a different waist if its current owner can’t get it together. That, in this columnist’s opinion, is the weirdest part – it’s as if Cage doesn’t even care about what’s at stake in this. He doesn’t care about what he could lose. All he cares about is what he’s already lost. He needs to realize that what he’s lost – that aura – is something that can no longer be restored. However, he can still hold on to what he has, if he just focuses on the task at hand.

But maybe Sami has made that impossible. Perhaps the shame of Bound for Glory won’t allow Cage to think like a rational being. And if you’re Sami, that’s what you want. It’s your best shot at victory.

To think that it’s safe, though, would be a big mistake. Brian Cage is dangerous, always. Angry, happy, dangerous. It’s the only play Sami had, and so far he’s got the edge.

Whether it leads to a reign as X Division Champion, however, remains to be seen.