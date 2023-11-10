Zac Efron Says Working on The Iron Claw Increased His Interest in the Industry

In a recent interview at the premiere of The Iron Claw, Zac Efron shared some details on his history with and interest in professional wrestling (via Fightful). Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Efron explained that his role in the film magnified his regard for both the industry and the talent. You can find a few highlights and watch a clip from the interview below.

On his childhood experience with wrestling: “It’s interesting I didn’t get that into it when I was younger, my parents didn’t like having it on because me and my little brother and I would get into it right after, so they didn’t like us jumping off the couch and fighting.”

On how his experience on the film fed his interest: “Now after of course, this story and telling this story, I’m fascinated with the sport and shout out to all the wrestlers out there, all the warriors out there man. It’s such a difficult sport but all those guys out there… I have just the utmost respect for the sport. So, soon to be an even bigger fan.”