Zach Gowen Comments on AEW Collision Appearance

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Zach Gowen appeared on last night’s AEW Collision and did a TV angle with Ricochet. He later commented on last night’s appearance via social media. He wrote the following:

“I haven’t been on a national tv wrestling program in 22 years. Thank you to those that remembered me!!! I haven’t forgotten about yall either. The magic of professional wrestling is still very much alive in my soul and I’m so grateful I get to share that once again 🙏 “