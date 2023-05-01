Zach Gowen Says He Has “Zero Regrets” But Did Miss A Few Goals During His WWE Run

Speaking recently with WrestlingNewsCo, Zach Gowen shared his thoughts on his year spent with WWE and some of the opportunities that ultimately never manifested there for him (per Wrestling Inc). Known for his ability in the ring despite having only one leg, Gowen explained how the duration of his contract didn’t allow for him to participate at WrestleMania. You can find a few highlights from Gowen and watch the complete interview below.

On the circumstances that prevented his appearance at a WrestleMania show: “That’s the pinnacle, that’s the premiere event in our industry. It would’ve been amazing to have a match at WrestleMania. They brought me in right after WrestleMania, and they fired me right before the next WrestleMania. So my window didn’t line up with WrestleMania.”

On what he would have liked to have accomplished with WWE had he been allowed the chance: “I want to make it clear that I have zero regrets in professional wrestling. Like, zero. Wrestling has given me more than I could’ve ever asked for or dreamed up, or even fantasized about when I stepped foot, pardon the pun, in a wrestling ring for the first time at wrestling school. I am so grateful for all the opportunities and the travel and the heroes that I’ve met and been able to rub shoulder to shoulder with outside the ring and inside the ring. Wrestling has given me more than I deserve, so there is absolutely no regrets. But yeah, I certainly do wish I had a WrestleMania moment for sure. I also wish they had made an official action figure of me. That never happened either.”