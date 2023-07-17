Zachary Wentz Has The Hardys, Will Ospreay, & More Names On His Bucket List

In a recent interview with PWMania, IMPACT’s Zachary Wentz listed off a series of wrestlers he would like to face in the ring. Wentz brought up candidates for both singles and tag team matches, listing names from AEW, WWE, and others. You can find a highlight and watch the full interview below.

On his chosen opponents for ideal future matches: “Tag, I want The Hardyz, absolutely, that’s one I’ve wanted my whole life because that’s the team that I grew up loving. That was it for me. And then singles wise man, that’s a hard one. I’ve never had a singles match with Ospreay. I’d like one with him. I’ve never had a singles match with Lio. I would like one with him. I would really, really, really like to work with Seth Rollins in a singles match. Just because I was always a huge fan of him. And his style is just phenomenal. He’s phenomenal. So yeah, I could keep naming off names, but we ain’t got time.”