Zachary Wentz Is ‘Heartbroken’ Following Last Night’s Attack by Wes Lee on NXT
August 7, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Wes Lee turned heel on last night’s episode of WWE NXT and attacked The Rascalz after their loss in the main event. In a post on Twitter, Zachary Wentz commented on the actions of his former tag partner, noting that he is ‘heartbroken’ over it.
He wrote: “I don’t even know what to say right now. Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to describe it. I still love you brother.”
I don’t even know what to say right now.
Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to describe it.
I still love you brother.💔 pic.twitter.com/9olTlaf7jk
— Zachary Wentz (@ZacharyWentz) August 7, 2024