Zachary Wentz Is ‘Heartbroken’ Following Last Night’s Attack by Wes Lee on NXT

As previously reported, Wes Lee turned heel on last night’s episode of WWE NXT and attacked The Rascalz after their loss in the main event. In a post on Twitter, Zachary Wentz commented on the actions of his former tag partner, noting that he is ‘heartbroken’ over it.

He wrote: “I don’t even know what to say right now. Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to describe it. I still love you brother.”