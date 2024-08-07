wrestling / News

Zachary Wentz Is ‘Heartbroken’ Following Last Night’s Attack by Wes Lee on NXT

August 7, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Rascalz MSK Wes Lee WWE NXT 7-9-24, Zachary Wentz Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Wes Lee turned heel on last night’s episode of WWE NXT and attacked The Rascalz after their loss in the main event. In a post on Twitter, Zachary Wentz commented on the actions of his former tag partner, noting that he is ‘heartbroken’ over it.

He wrote: “I don’t even know what to say right now. Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to describe it. I still love you brother.

