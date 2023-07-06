Zachary Wentz On Returning To Impact Wrestling, How It Happened

Zachary Wentz made his return to Impact Wrestling last week and aligned himself with Trey Miguel. He previously left Impact in 2020 to join the WWE as Nash Carter, but was fired in 2022. In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful), Wentz spoke about his return to the company and how it came about. Here are highlights:

On how it feels to be back in Impact: “It feels great. I’m so excited to be back. Especially being back on TV and being with my best friend, ecstatic.”

On how it happened: “Honestly, just staying busy and hustling, and people seeing that myself and Trey were doing a lot of indie dates, and Myron as well. They were just like, ‘Yeah, we need The Rascalz back.’”

On what it means to him: “It means everything. It means so much to me. There was a point where I didn’t know if I was gonna be able to wrestle again. But just having this again, I don’t take anything for granted. I love every bit of this, and I love IMPACT Wrestling. It’s like going back your family. It definitely feels different, but I don’t know. You gotta stay true to yourself the whole time, while you’re going through stuff, and that’s what I did. I just knew where I wanted to be, and I manifested that, and it happened.”