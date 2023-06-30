Zachary Wentz Returns To Impact Wrestling, Comes to Trey Miguel’s Aid

Two of the Rascalz are back together in Impact Wrestling as Zachary Wentz made his return to reunite with Trey Miguel. This week’s show saw Wentz make his return during Miguel’s X-Division title match against Chris Sabin. Sabin was about to get the win when Wentz ran in to attack Sabin, causing the DQ.

Wentz exited Impact in 2020 alongside Dez to join WWE. Dez is now Wes Lee, the NXT North American Champion. Wentz was released from WWE in April of last year following allegations made by his wife Kimber Lee.