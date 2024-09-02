wrestling / News
Zachary Wentz Gets Revenge On Wes Lee, Picks Up Win at NXT No Mercy
Zachary Wentz got some payback on Wes Lee, with the TNA star picking up a win over Lee at NXT No Mercy. Wentz defeated Lee on Sunday’s show after a back and forth match, avenging Lee’s assault on both Wentz and Trey Miguel a few of weeks ago on NXT.
The finish came when Lee went to grab a chair to nail Wenzt with but was stopped by Trey Miguel, who was in the audience. The distraction allowed Wentz to hit a Canadian Destroyer on the floor before rolling Lee into the ring for a UFO and the pinfall.
You can see highlights from the match below:
.@ThisIsTNA X Division Champion @ZacharyWentz has arrived! #NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/XoP8M15FJn
— WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2024
.@ZacharyWentz is taking it to @WesLee_WWE! 👊#NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/ojmdCeeXp2
— WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2024
.@WesLee_WWE is pulling out all the stops tonight! 😳#NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/OBMBI9obLo
— WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2024
What a moment! 🙌
With some help from @TheTreyMiguel, @ZacharyWentz gets the win!!#NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/y4B9ocTtdJ
— WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2024
