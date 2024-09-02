Zachary Wentz Gets Revenge On Wes Lee, Picks Up Win at NXT No Mercy

Zachary Wentz got some payback on Wes Lee, with the TNA star picking up a win over Lee at NXT No Mercy. Wentz defeated Lee on Sunday’s show after a back and forth match, avenging Lee’s assault on both Wentz and Trey Miguel a few of weeks ago on NXT.

The finish came when Lee went to grab a chair to nail Wenzt with but was stopped by Trey Miguel, who was in the audience. The distraction allowed Wentz to hit a Canadian Destroyer on the floor before rolling Lee into the ring for a UFO and the pinfall.

You can see highlights from the match below: