Zachary Wentz Says He’s Living His Dream In WWE

In an interview with LimaOhio.com, Zachary Wentz spoke about getting signed to WWE and said that he’s currently living his dream by working for the company. Here are highlights:

On signing with WWE: “It’s extra special because it’s something my father and I used to watch back in the day all the time. When he passed away, my love for sports entertainment grew to the point to where it’s at now, to where I chased this dream. I’ve finally made it here.”

On training at the Performance Center: “You’re preparing your body to be able to take the hits and survive the falls. It’s extremely difficult. It’s tough. I feel sports entertainment doesn’t get the respect it deserves. These are definitely the hardest workouts you’ve ever had in your life.”

On being happy with where he is: “I’m just a kid from Lima who dreamt of sports entertainment in the WWE. Now I’m here, living my best life. I’m living the dream, as corny as that sounds. But I’m here, I’ve made it, and I can’t wait to see whatever happens next.”