Zachary Wentz Set For Wrestling REVOLVER Cage Of Horrors

Zachary Wentz has been added to Wrestling REVOLVER’s Cage of Horrors show next month. The promotion announced on Tuesday that the former Nash Carter has been signed to compete at the July 9th show, as has a REVOLVER World Tag Team Title Match with the Prisoners of Society facing the OGK.

The show will air live on FITE TV.

Getting real emotional about this one. Can’t wait to be back at REVOLVER!!!! You know I have a history of diving off of things in Iowa….. https://t.co/rxc42izeRO — Zachary Wentz (@ZacharyWentz) June 14, 2022