wrestling / News

Zachary Wentz Set For Wrestling REVOLVER Cage Of Horrors

June 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zachary Wentz Wrestling REVOLVER Cage of Horrors Image Credit: Wrestling REVOLVER

Zachary Wentz has been added to Wrestling REVOLVER’s Cage of Horrors show next month. The promotion announced on Tuesday that the former Nash Carter has been signed to compete at the July 9th show, as has a REVOLVER World Tag Team Title Match with the Prisoners of Society facing the OGK.

The show will air live on FITE TV.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Wrestling Revolver, Zachary Wentz, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading