Zachary Wentz Issues Statement Apologizing For Nazi Salute Photo
Zachary Wentz has addressed the photo of him with a Hitler mustache doing a Nazi salute that reportedly got him fired from WWE, apologizing for his actions at that time. As you likely recall, Wentz was fired from WWE, where he was one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions as Nash Carter alongside Wes Lee, in early April just after the two regained the titles at NXT Stand & Deliver. The reported reason for his firing was the photo, which his wife Kimber Lee posted amid a number of allegations that he was abusive to her.
Wentz, who has begun to take indy bookings, posted a statement to Twitter in which he said took full responsibility for the photo and said it was taken in 2015, but he shared it with Lee during a discussion in 2020 when someone was “trying to extort me by threatening to post it on social media.” You can see his full statement and the post below:
A statement by Zachary Green.
No words can truly describe how ashamed and apologetic I am for my conduct in the photograph. There is no excuse for such behavior and I take full responsibility for my actions and ask for forgiveness. This picture was taken in 2015, a time where I was uneducated on the topic and therefore didn’t understand the magnitude of how hurtful it was. In 2020 someone was trying to extort me by threatening to post it on social media. I sent it to my wife to discuss the situation. Apparently, she kept it and then decided in retaliation for the filing of the divorce to post it to social media. Regardless how the photograph came to light, there is still no excuse for my actions.
Over the past month I have taken time to reflect on my conduct to which I express my utmost remorse and regret. I have spent time off social media to refresh and re-educate myself about of the horrors of the Holocaust. I truly do hope that this situation will teach and bring awareness to the horrific tragedy that took place so that something like this will never happen again. I can assure you that this is not who I am or what I represent as a human being, and I feel it is never too late to educate and better yourself.
If you are ever in the Orlando/Maitland area, take some time to visit the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida where you can learn about the history and depth of what took place. It was an incredibly eye-opening, and impactful experience that teaches the importance of this history.
— Zachary Wentz (@ZacharyWentz) May 16, 2022
