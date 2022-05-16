Zachary Wentz Issues Statement Apologizing For Nazi Salute Photo

Zachary Wentz has addressed the photo of him with a Hitler mustache doing a Nazi salute that reportedly got him fired from WWE, apologizing for his actions at that time. As you likely recall, Wentz was fired from WWE, where he was one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions as Nash Carter alongside Wes Lee, in early April just after the two regained the titles at NXT Stand & Deliver. The reported reason for his firing was the photo, which his wife Kimber Lee posted amid a number of allegations that he was abusive to her.

Wentz, who has begun to take indy bookings, posted a statement to Twitter in which he said took full responsibility for the photo and said it was taken in 2015, but he shared it with Lee during a discussion in 2020 when someone was “trying to extort me by threatening to post it on social media.” You can see his full statement and the post below: