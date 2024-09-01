Zachary Wentz Calls His X Division Title Win ‘Redemption’

In a digital exclusive following TNA Emergence, Zachary Wentz spoke about winning the X Division title in the Ultimate X match. He will head to WWE NXT to face Wes Lee at No Mercy tomorrow night. It’s unknown if that will be a title match.

He said: “This is crazy. This is insane. It was a different story two years ago. I never thought I was gonna wrestle again. I made mistakes. But this is redemption. This goes to show to anybody, if you are a good human being and you fight hard enough, you’ll be back. You’ll be doing crazy stuff. Just look at those names. Look at the names that have held this, legends. Look at the match I was in to get it. It’s the most iconic match in TNA Wrestling, and now I get to etch my name, Zachary fucking Wentz. I couldn’t be happier, dude. Especially on my best friend’s birthday. This is redemption, this is it. But the tears, all this, it’s done. Anybody who wants it, step up and grab it. This is the face of the X-Division. I’m not going anywhere anytime soon. Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em, and I got all of them. Sick, dude.”