Zack Clayton Promises To Make Biggest Debut Ever Tonight on AEW Rampage

In an interview with TMZ, reality star Zack Clayton says he’s going to make one of the biggest debuts ever when he faces HOOK tonight on AEW Rampage. The two will face off for the FTW title. Here are highlights:

On getting his wife JWoww to join him in wrestling: “Dude, I would love that. I’ve been trying to get her to do that for so long. I would love it. It’s going to take some convincing, maybe from the rest of the cast.”

On his match on Rampage tonight: “The kid’s really good, but there are some things that HOOK is not that I am. This is going to be his first FTW title defense, and I’m going to say it’s going to be his most difficult. It’s going to be a great show [and] great match nonetheless. Once this match happens this Friday, they’re never going to forget who I am. I know I’m going to make one of the biggest debuts ever in the sport this Friday on Rampage.“