Zack Ryder And Curt Hawkins Push For “Gratitude Era”

– Former Raw Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins are hoping to usher in the Gratitude Era. The goal is to turn negatives into positives and have no more complaining. Ryder also mentioned being grateful for his 2.2 million Twitter followers.

– Wrestling birthdays today: Kevin Nash (60), Shelton Benjamin (44), Marc Mero (56), Salvatore Sincere (53)

– The Street Profits will defend their NXT Tag Team Titles against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch this Wednesday on NXT.