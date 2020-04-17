WWE News: Zack Ryder Not Accepting Bookings Until After Pandemic, Ciampa Injured In Killer Kross ‘Mystery’ Attack

– Following his release from WWE yesterday, Zack Ryder tweeted today that he won’t be accepting any bookings right now due to the uncertainty of when people will be able to gather again for shows.

“Thanks for all the love and support the past 48 hours. After 14 years in one place, this new adventure is one I’m beyond excited for. I’ve been getting a lot of inquiries about booking me. I cannot wait to wrestling again and meet more of my fans. However, with what’s going on in the world right now, I can’t accept any bookings. It wouldn’t be fair to the fans to take bookings, announce them, have people spend their money on tickets for an event…only for it to be cancelled or rescheduled. The focus right now should be on staying safe and staying home until this pandemic clears up. Once people are able to gather together again, let’s hit the ground running. I cannot wait to get out there and perform for my fans!”

– Below is this week’s NXT Injury Report with Matt Camp. In the report this week, Tommaso Ciampa suffered undisclosed injuries after he was attacked by a “mystery” man (Killer Kross who will go as Karrion Kross in NXT with Scarlett Bordeaux) at the end of NXT.