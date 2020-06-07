Zack Ryder Reveals That WWE Wanted To Use He.& Chelsea Green’s Pool For Otis & Mandy Rose Segment, How That Made Him Feel

On the latest edition of the Major Wrestling Figures Podcast, Zack Ryder revealed that WWE actually asked if they could use his and fiance Chelsea Green’s pool to film the Otis & Mandy Rose pool segment that aired on the May 29th episode of Smackdown. Ryder says he was upset that WWE would ask that of him after firing him in April, and that WWE ended up not using his pool. Highlights are below.

On WWE asking Chelsea Green if they could use her and Zack Ryder’s pool: “I’m sitting by the pool with Chelsea, and she has a weird look on her face as she’s checking her phone, I’m like, ‘Babe, what’s up?’ She’s like, ‘Uh, someone from WWE asked me if Otis and Mandy Rose and a camera crew can come here to film a pool scene for Smackdown.’ Mark, I was shaking in anger, shaking in anger. You fired me but you want to use my pool?”

On how he was close to tweeting about the situation: “I had a tweet sent and then I say it sometimes, don’t press send. It was a don’t press send tweet. Don’t press send. But I was just very, like, you fired me but you want to use my pool a couple of weeks later?”

On how Otis ended up coming to his house: “They didn’t ask me, they asked her! I guess they were taping RAW and Smackdown Monday and Tuesday at the Performance Center, and my good friends [John] Morrison and Miz, they said they’re coming over, and they text me and said, ‘Can I bring Otis?’ I thought it was a rib because they knew the story, so I was like, that pissed me off too, but then sure enough, Otis shows up, it wasn’t a rib. I don’t know Otis, I know who he is, I’ve wrestled him, dude, this guy is pure entertainment gold, I fell in love with this man. I think it didn’t turn off, it was unbelievable.”

