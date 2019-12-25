wrestling / News
Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Share Complete History of WWF LJN Figure Series
– The Major WF Podcast YouTube channel released the complete video of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins covering the complete history of the WWF LFN Wrestling Superstars action figure series. Conrad Thompson is a special guest for the new show, which you can view below.
The bonus episode features all three men doing a deep dive on the complete WWF LJN line, including variants and unpainted prototypes.
