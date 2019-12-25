wrestling / News

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Share Complete History of WWF LJN Figure Series

December 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Zack Ryder Curt Hawkins WrestleMania 35

The Major WF Podcast YouTube channel released the complete video of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins covering the complete history of the WWF LFN Wrestling Superstars action figure series. Conrad Thompson is a special guest for the new show, which you can view below.

The bonus episode features all three men doing a deep dive on the complete WWF LJN line, including variants and unpainted prototypes.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Conrad Thompson, Curt Hawkins, WWE, Zack Ryder, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading