Various News: Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Figure It Out Video, The Bella Twins Deliver Fourth of July Video, Clip of Jay Lethal’s Surprise Return

July 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

– WWE released a new Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder Figure It Out video where they check out a rare Jeff Hardy figure. You can check out that video below.

– The Bella Twins released a video message for the Fourth of July. You can check out that video below.

– ROH released a video of Jay Lethal making his surprise return on June 29. You can check out that clip below.

