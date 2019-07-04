wrestling / News
Various News: Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Figure It Out Video, The Bella Twins Deliver Fourth of July Video, Clip of Jay Lethal’s Surprise Return
July 4, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE released a new Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder Figure It Out video where they check out a rare Jeff Hardy figure. You can check out that video below.
– The Bella Twins released a video message for the Fourth of July. You can check out that video below.
– ROH released a video of Jay Lethal making his surprise return on June 29. You can check out that clip below.
