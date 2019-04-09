WWE News: Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins React to Raw Win, Bobby Roode and Chad Gable Are Done Following the Rules

– WWE posted a couple of videos following Monday night’s Raw, featuring Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins in one and Bobby Roode and Chad Gable in the other. You can see both videos below.

In the first, Ryder and Hawkins reacted to their first successful title defense on Raw. Ryder said of his two-match ‘win streak,’ “Yesterday was storybook, unbelievable. 269 losses in a row. But we gotta step up and start to realize that we are now the reigning and defending Raw Tag Team champions, okay? We gotta act like it. Because we’ve been here before. We know what it takes. And that’s where we’re at now.”

Ryder chimed in, “Yeah, we’re not little kids anymore. We got signed when we were twenty years old. We grew up here, we spent our entire twenties here. We’re grown men, we’re thirty-three and we are the Raw Tag Team Champions. And last night, we ended your streak. But tonight, we ended the Ryder WrestleMania Curse. Because I won the IC Title and then lost it the next night. And I even thought it might happen tonight, but we avoided that.”

Hawkins said, “We might not always win, but we will never be defeated.”

Meanwhile, Roode and Gable were asked about their attack on Ricochet after losing to him and Aleister Black. Roode said, “You know, Chad and I have been doing things the right way for too long. And the right way really hasn’t been working out for us lately. So we’re gonna do it our way.”

Gable added, “And you call that a loss tonight, and sure. Maybe it’s a loss in that column. But as far as the way it ended up? I’m just fine with it. I mean, the statement we made — we’ve been waiting to let this side of us out for a long time. Trust me, it’s not fun and it’s not easy to sit back and watch guys like Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins take a spot at WrestleMania that we deserve. That we earned a long time ago. Over the last six months, we have been busting our butts to get that spot, and those guys walked in and took it. So now, everybody gets to pay tbe price.”

Roode concluded, “See, we’re not going to sit around, and we’re not gonna wait for an opportunity. We’re gonna take every single opportunity we can. And we’re gonna create our own opportunities. Because our opportunities and our way are going to be absolutely glorious!”