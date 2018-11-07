Quantcast

 

Various News: Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins Run Into Alex Wright, WWE Posts Free Survivor Series Match, WWE Asks Who Has The Greatest Superkick

November 7, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Zack Ryder

– While WWE is in Cologne, Germany Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins ran into former WCW star Alex Wright. They posted the following picture…

– WWE posted the following, asking who has the best superkick in WWE…

– WWE posted the following free match from Survivor Series 2016…

