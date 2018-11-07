wrestling / News
Various News: Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins Run Into Alex Wright, WWE Posts Free Survivor Series Match, WWE Asks Who Has The Greatest Superkick
– While WWE is in Cologne, Germany Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins ran into former WCW star Alex Wright. They posted the following picture…
"Das Wunderkind" Alex Wright! 🕺 #WWECologne pic.twitter.com/LN7m8Oo28P
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) November 7, 2018
– WWE posted the following, asking who has the best superkick in WWE…
It's #WAMWednesday, and you have a decision to make. pic.twitter.com/uTYX4kD5aS
— WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2018
– WWE posted the following free match from Survivor Series 2016…