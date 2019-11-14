wrestling / News
Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Earn Tag Title Shot Against The Viking Raiders, Title Match Set for Next Week’s Raw
– Former tag team champions, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, are once again the No. 1 contenders for the tag team titles. WWE has announced that by beating former tag team champs The OC at a house show in Mannheim, Germany this week, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins have earned a shot at reigning tag team champions, The Viking Raiders, on next Monday’s Raw. You can check out footage of their win over The OC below. Later on, Ryder shared a promo on Twitter on how they are ready to prove again why you should never count out Ryder and Hawkins.
Next week’s Raw is set for Monday, November 18. The event will be held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. It will be broadcast live on the USA Network.
NEW NUMBER ONE CONTENDERS! First #Raw…then #SurvivorSeries! #StillHere @TheCurtHawkins pic.twitter.com/Y68Rm6ILJ7
— Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) November 14, 2019
