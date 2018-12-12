Quantcast

 

WWE News: Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins Toys For Tots Drive a Major Success, New Ronda Rousey On The Road Video, Smackdown Highlights

December 12, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Zack Ryder WWE Main Event

– Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins announced via Instagram that their Toys for Tots drive ended up being a major success.

– Here are some highlights from last night’s WWE Smackdown…










– Here is a new video from Ronda Rousey…

Curt Hawkins, Ronda Rousey, WWE, WWE Smackdown, Zack Ryder

