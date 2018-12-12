WWE News: Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins Toys For Tots Drive a Major Success, New Ronda Rousey On The Road Video, Smackdown Highlights

View this post on Instagram

OMG! The @majorwfpod Holiday Toy Drive was a success! Over 1,600 toys were donated! THANK YOU TO ALL WHO DONATED! We are now headed to @ringsidec where @thecurthawkins & I will each match every figure donated with money to buy even more figures to donate! @wwehornswoggle @silverintuition Thanks to everyone at @createaprowrestling for making today a huge success!