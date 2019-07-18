wrestling / News

Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins Videos From San Diego Comic Con: Tour of Mattel Booth, Funko Interview, More

July 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zack Ryder Curt Hawkins WrestleMania 35

– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins’ Major Wrestling Figure Podcast has released videos of the two at San Diego Comic-Con. You can see the vids below. They feature Ryder and Hawkins touring the Mattel booth, interviewing Sully of the Funko Funcast and discussing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with Randy Falk:

