wrestling / News
WWE News: Tag Team Title Rematch Set for Raw, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Are Ready to Prove They Aren’t Flukes, Xavier Woods Is Hyped Over Final Fantasy VII Remake
– WWE has announced a WrestleMania 35 rematch for tonight’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Raw tag team champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins will defend their titles tonight against The Revival. Ryder and Hawkins won the belts from The Revival in April at WrestleMania 35.
Will @ZackRyder & @TheCurtHawkins prove to have the numbers of #TheRevival yet again? #RAW https://t.co/IfgH1y8Dks
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2019
– Additionally, at last night’s WWE house show in Fresno, California, Raw tag team champions Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder cut a promo on their upcoming tag team rematch against The Revival for later tonight on Raw. Ryder says they are ready to prove that they are not flukes. You can check out that backstage promo clip below.
They’ve done it before and tomorrow night they’re ready to do it again! @ZackRyder & @TheCurtHawkins will face @DashWilderWWE & @ScottDawsonWWE for the #Raw Tag Team Championships! pic.twitter.com/i1J48vkvQF
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2019
– Xavier Woods posted a video reaction on UpUpDownDown on the reaction for the March 2020 release date for the Final Fantasy VII remake that was announced at the Final Fantasy VII concert yesterday. You can check out that video clip below.
More Trending Stories
- Stevie Ray Says Terry Taylor’s a Bigot, Recalls Telling Taylor He Won’t Job to Goldberg
- Jim Ross Discusses Shawn Michaels’ Personal Issues in the 1990s, HBK Trying to Get Out of His Contract
- Taya Valkyrie Tweets About Fan Insulting Her Personally and Spitting on Her, Video Surfaces
- Summer Rae Comments On The TMZ Leak That Ended Her Storyline With Rusev
- Becky Lynch References Edge’s History With Lita While Taking Shots At Beth Phoenix