WWE News: Tag Team Title Rematch Set for Raw, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Are Ready to Prove They Aren’t Flukes, Xavier Woods Is Hyped Over Final Fantasy VII Remake

– WWE has announced a WrestleMania 35 rematch for tonight’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Raw tag team champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins will defend their titles tonight against The Revival. Ryder and Hawkins won the belts from The Revival in April at WrestleMania 35.

– Additionally, at last night’s WWE house show in Fresno, California, Raw tag team champions Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder cut a promo on their upcoming tag team rematch against The Revival for later tonight on Raw. Ryder says they are ready to prove that they are not flukes. You can check out that backstage promo clip below.

– Xavier Woods posted a video reaction on UpUpDownDown on the reaction for the March 2020 release date for the Final Fantasy VII remake that was announced at the Final Fantasy VII concert yesterday. You can check out that video clip below.