WWE News: Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Want a WrestleMania Moment, WWE Now Video Highlights John Cena Calling Baron Corbin a Dumpster Fire

– WWE released a backstage video from last night’s house show in Trenton, New Jersey featuring Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, who talk about wanting to make a WrestleMania moment for themselves. You can check out that clip below.

Zack Ryder stated on WrestleMania 35, “WrestleMania this year, in our own backyard and the last time WrestleMania was in New York/New Jersey, I watched the show from Miz’s family press box, where did you watch the show?” Hawkins responded, “Sitting next to my mom and dad in catering, and I didn’t even put my wrestling gear on that day.”

Ryder continued, “Yeah, but this year is different. Hundreds of losses for you, it doesn’t matter, it’s all about the wins, right? I’ve had my WrestleMania moment and now I want to share one with you.” Hawkins then stated, “Hawkins and Ryder, we may be winless, but I promise you we are never going to be defeated.”

– As previously reported, John Cena basically called Baron Corbin a dumpster fire in a recent Instagram post. WWE released a new WWE Now clip on the news, which you can see below.